Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Africa Data Centres’ digital infrastructure push

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Finhai Munzara, interim CEO of Africa Data Centres

27 November 2024 - 12:22
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Finhai Munzara. Interim CEO of Africa Data Centres. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Finhai Munzara. Interim CEO of Africa Data Centres. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The growth in data centres as an area of infrastructure investment is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Finhai Munzara, interim CEO of Africa Data Centres (ADC), a unit of Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies group. 

Munzara outlines the company’s ongoing investment in its data centres. ADC operates a network of hyperscale and edge data centres across Southern, East and West Africa.

Join the discussion: 

The group has taken advantage of Cassava’s fibre network through Liquid Intelligent Technologies to create a data centre service on the continent. 

ADC has become one of Africa’s largest data centre operators. In SA, the company bought the Samrand data centre, north of Johannesburg, from Standard Bank for an undisclosed sum.

Earlier in 2024, RMB backed ADC’s expansion plans with a R2bn facility. The FirstRand investment bank continues to see opportunity for investment in digital infrastructure in SA and the African continent. 

Through the discussion, Munzara highlights the growth of data centres in Africa; ADC’s investment projects; drivers of data centre growth; and challenges faced on the continent. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | New laws to cut unwanted marketing calls

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashlin Perumall, partner in the mergers & acquisitions department at law firm Baker McKenzie SA
Business
1 day ago

PODCAST | How SA investors can weather market volatility

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justine Brophy, CEO of AnBro Capital Investments
Business
5 days ago

PODCAST | Telkom on the hunt for growth and dominance of SA telecoms

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Serame Taukobong, CEO at Telkom
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
PODCAST | New laws to cut unwanted marketing calls
Business
3.
Crypto asset service providers' FIC Act ...
Business
4.
Highlights of the latest Standard Bank Africa ...
Business
5.
PODCAST | How SA investors can weather market ...
Business

Related Articles

Load-shedding lull and political stability aid eMedia earnings

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

NEWS ANALYSIS: MultiChoice may be doing better than global peers and avoid jobs ...

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice SA and Showmax CEO resigns after nearly 10 years

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cyberattacks cost SA 1% of GDP, warns cybersecurity firm

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lesaka buys prepaid electricity metering and payments business

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers and Prosus shares jump on expected higher interim earnings

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.