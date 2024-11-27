Finhai Munzara. Interim CEO of Africa Data Centres. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The growth in data centres as an area of infrastructure investment is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Finhai Munzara, interim CEO of Africa Data Centres (ADC), a unit of Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies group.
Munzara outlines the company’s ongoing investment in its data centres. ADC operates a network of hyperscale and edge data centres across Southern, East and West Africa.
Join the discussion:
The group has taken advantage of Cassava’s fibre network through Liquid Intelligent Technologies to create a data centre service on the continent.
ADC has become one of Africa’s largest data centre operators. In SA, the company bought the Samrand data centre, north of Johannesburg, from Standard Bank for an undisclosed sum.
Earlier in 2024, RMB backed ADC’s expansion plans with a R2bn facility. The FirstRand investment bank continues to see opportunity for investment in digital infrastructure in SA and the African continent.
Through the discussion, Munzara highlights the growth of data centres in Africa; ADC’s investment projects; drivers of data centre growth; and challenges faced on the continent.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Africa Data Centres’ digital infrastructure push
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Finhai Munzara, interim CEO of Africa Data Centres
