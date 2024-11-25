PODCAST | New laws to cut unwanted marketing calls

The government’s move to reduce unsolicited marketing communications in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashlin Perumall, partner in the mergers & acquisitions department at law firm Baker McKenzie SA.
The department of trade, industry & competition has published proposed amendments to the Consumer Protection Act, aiming to give stronger protection against unsolicited direct marketing practices, with a particular focus on electronic communications.
Join the discussion:
According to Perumall: “These amendments represent a significant step forward in protecting consumer privacy in SA, a welcome development in the face of aggressive telemarketing strategies adopted by various businesses in SA.”
Because of the proposed changes, businesses engaging in direct marketing practices through electronic communications will need to review their practices to avoid liability.
This is likely to come with increased compliance costs and “may be a severe threat to many businesses who engage in the practices these amendments aim to curb”.
In the discussion, Perumall outlines the proposed changes to the Consumer Protection Act; the possible impact on businesses; marketing practices that have necessitated the move; and advice for possible compliance when the changes come into effect.
