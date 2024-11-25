FREE TO READ| Loyalty is more than collecting points or redeeming vouchers

Welcome to the latest edition of Loyalty & Rewards SA. As I write this, I can’t help but reflect on how much loyalty programmes have transformed over the years. If you’re likeme, you’ve probably noticed that your inbox is packed with offers from various rewardsprogrammes — each one trying to grab your attention with something just a little morepersonalised, a little more tailored to your needs.
Loyalty today is about so much more than collecting points or redeeming vouchers. It’s evolved into something deeper where brands are working hard to make us feel valued, heard and truly understood. What’s fascinating is how technology is playing a central role in this shift. Brands are using advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to craft rewards that make sense for our individual lifestyles. It’s no longer a one-size-fits-all approach but rather a thoughtful, personalised experience that keeps us engaged.
In this issue, we explore some of the most exciting trends shaping the future of loyalty.
Here’s to discovering the future of loyalty, one reward at a time.
Brendon Petersen, Editor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.