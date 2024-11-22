PODCAST | How SA investors can weather market volatility

Justine Brophy, the CEO of AnBro Capital Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investment options local investors can use to hedge against market volatility are the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justine Brophy, CEO of AnBro Capital Investments.
Brophy outlines some of the investment options available to local investors to hedge against possible volatility in the markets following the Donald Trump’s election victory earlier this month.
The debate over whether local investors should have all or only some of their money in offshore assets rages on.
Brophy talks about how markets have reacted since the US election and what to invest in in the world’s most liquid financial market.
He is bullish about the opportunity in sectors such as tech, now driven by artificial intelligence investment, but he believes SA markets have a lot to offer investors.
Brophy discusses how local investors could view US markets; the effect of the US election on global markets; opportunities in SA; opportunities elsewhere in the world; and options for investors who want to mitigate possible volatility.
AnBro is a boutique asset management company that has a decade’s experience in investment solutions. The company recently launched three thematic global equity portfolios on Mesh.trade.
