Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | How SA investors can weather market volatility

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justine Brophy, CEO of AnBro Capital Investments

22 November 2024 - 15:02
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Justine Brophy, the CEO of AnBro Capital Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED
Justine Brophy, the CEO of AnBro Capital Investments. Picture: SUPPLIED

Investment options local investors can use to hedge against market volatility are the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justine Brophy, CEO of AnBro Capital Investments. 

Brophy outlines some of the investment options available to local investors to hedge against possible volatility in the markets following the Donald Trump’s election victory earlier this month.

The debate over whether local investors should have all or only some of their money in offshore assets rages on.

Join the discussion: 

Brophy talks about how markets have reacted since the US election and what to invest in in the world’s most liquid financial market. 

He is bullish about the opportunity in sectors such as tech, now driven by artificial intelligence investment, but he believes SA markets have a lot to offer investors.

Brophy discusses how local investors could view US markets; the effect of the US election on global markets; opportunities in SA; opportunities elsewhere in the world; and options for investors who want to mitigate possible volatility.

AnBro is a boutique asset management company that has a decade’s experience in investment solutions. The company recently launched three thematic global equity portfolios on Mesh.trade.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Telkom on the hunt for growth and dominance of SA telecoms

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Serame Taukobong, CEO at Telkom
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Nedbank’s strategy for sustainability means investing in small businesses

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Maluta Netshaulu, senior lead green economy portfolio manager for corporate social investment at Nedbank
Business
3 days ago

PODCAST | Liquid pushes public broadband access with Western Cape

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA
Companies
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST | The future of the fuel retail sector in ...
Business
2.
Five COP29 deals are expected to be released on ...
Business
3.
Highlights of the latest Standard Bank Africa ...
Business
4.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
5.
Africa’s future looks resilient despite a ...
Business

Related Articles

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 5

National

PODCAST | Telkom on the hunt for growth and dominance of SA telecoms

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST: South Africa’s agricultural employment improves

News & Fox

PODCAST | 2024 investment landscape reviewed

Markets

PODCAST | Nedbank’s strategy for sustainability means investing in small ...

Business

THE FINANCE GHOST: Spotify: Sweet music to my ears

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.