Business confidence is on the mend. In the fourth quarter the RMB/BER business confidence index rose to 45 index points, up from 38 previously, marking the third consecutive increase for the year. Sentiment was boosted by an improvement in activity and better business conditions. Business Day TV spoke to Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB, for more details.
WATCH: Business sentiment rises for third consecutive month
