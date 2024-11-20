Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Business sentiment rises for third consecutive month

Business Day TV speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB

20 November 2024 - 19:24
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

Business confidence is on the mend. In the fourth quarter the RMB/BER business confidence index rose to 45 index points, up from 38 previously, marking the third consecutive increase for the year. Sentiment was boosted by an improvement in activity and better business conditions. Business Day TV spoke to Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB, for more details.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.