Highlights of the latest Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer

Tanzania’s leap in the rankings — from eighth position last year to fourth place in the latest report — was boosted by its substantial investments in infrastructure and better access to finance, enabling businesses to engage more actively in cross-border trade.

On the downside, Ghana experienced a sharp decline, moving from third position to the seventh spot, underscoring the pressures its economy continues to endure. Its sharp decline also raises concerns about its ability to maintain trade competitiveness, even as one of West Africa’s most stable and democratic countries.

Its decline in the trade rankings is mainly due to a worsening macroeconomic environment and falling trade confidence. As economic volatility intensified in Ghana, its ability to facilitate seamless trade came under strain, making it harder for businesses to access foreign currency, most notably USD, that is required to pay for imports and thus engage in cross-border activities especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, which this barometer favours.

“As Africa moves towards greater integration under the AfCFTA, the Standard Bank ATB offers critical insights into the opportunities and challenges faced by African businesses and stakeholders in facilitating trade. The shifts detailed in the report further reflect changing macroeconomic conditions, infrastructure challenges and access to finance, among many others, which are all impacting the trade environments of the 10 countries featured,” says Philip Myburgh, group head of Trade at Standard Bank Business and Commercial Banking.

Overall, the latest Standard Bank ATB trade attractiveness rankings reveal a dynamic shift in trade standings compared to the previous year. Tanzania, Mozambique, Nigeria and Zambia recorded improvements in their positions, while declines were recorded for Ghana, Uganda and Kenya. Meanwhile SA, Namibia and Angola retained their rankings.