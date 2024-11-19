FREE | Read the November 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax
As we look forward to 2025, it will be critical that crime busting tops the list of priorities in the “GNU” order. A major concern remains that certain sectors of the economy are not stepping up. In 2025, we need to strive to exit the greylist and win the war against corruption. Stokvels which operate as money-lending schemes can lead to disruptions in the workplace. However, the question arises: Can an employer dismiss an employee for participating in a money-lending scheme when there are no specific workplace rules in this regard? We also take a look at the amendments to listings requirements proposed by the JSE in response to changes in the Companies Act
19 November 2024 - 16:57
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
During September 2024, the department of employment & labour conducted more than 2,500 compliance raids in the hospitality sector. The department has announced plans to increase the number of inspectors from 2,000 to 20,000 in order to sustain these efforts. These inspectors are empowered to conduct these inspections with, or without, notice to the employer.,The message is clear - no company or sector is insulated from compliance inspections, whether planned or random.
From October, the SA Revenue Service started making changes to the data that is required from medical aid schemes. For most SA taxpayers, the changes impact employees who pay PAYE, and the medical aids they are members of will be required to update their reporting methods. These changes are designed to streamline processes and address the prevalent issue of incomplete information. By providing more comprehensive data, the aim is to reduce the burden on medical scheme administrators and ensure more accurate reporting. This will also greatly reduce the audit process.
In today’s digital economy, data has emerged as a cornerstone asset for businesses, fundamentally shaping how organisations operate and innovate. We delve into the multifaceted nature of data as an asset, exploring its immense value, the potential for monetisation and the critical legal considerations that come into play, particularly in light of evolving data privacy legislation.
Stokvels which operate as money-lending schemes can lead to disruptions in the workplace. However, the question arises: Can an employer dismiss an employee for participating in a money-lending scheme when there are no specific workplace rules in this regard?
More on these stories and others, available in this month's Business Law & Tax.
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
FREE | Read the November 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax
As we look forward to 2025, it will be critical that crime busting tops the list of priorities in the “GNU” order. A major concern remains that certain sectors of the economy are not stepping up. In 2025, we need to strive to exit the greylist and win the war against corruption. Stokvels which operate as money-lending schemes can lead to disruptions in the workplace. However, the question arises: Can an employer dismiss an employee for participating in a money-lending scheme when there are no specific workplace rules in this regard? We also take a look at the amendments to listings requirements proposed by the JSE in response to changes in the Companies Act
During September 2024, the department of employment & labour conducted more than 2,500 compliance raids in the hospitality sector. The department has announced plans to increase the number of inspectors from 2,000 to 20,000 in order to sustain these efforts. These inspectors are empowered to conduct these inspections with, or without, notice to the employer.,The message is clear - no company or sector is insulated from compliance inspections, whether planned or random.
From October, the SA Revenue Service started making changes to the data that is required from medical aid schemes. For most SA taxpayers, the changes impact employees who pay PAYE, and the medical aids they are members of will be required to update their reporting methods. These changes are designed to streamline processes and address the prevalent issue of incomplete information. By providing more comprehensive data, the aim is to reduce the burden on medical scheme administrators and ensure more accurate reporting. This will also greatly reduce the audit process.
In today’s digital economy, data has emerged as a cornerstone asset for businesses, fundamentally shaping how organisations operate and innovate. We delve into the multifaceted nature of data as an asset, exploring its immense value, the potential for monetisation and the critical legal considerations that come into play, particularly in light of evolving data privacy legislation.
Stokvels which operate as money-lending schemes can lead to disruptions in the workplace. However, the question arises: Can an employer dismiss an employee for participating in a money-lending scheme when there are no specific workplace rules in this regard?
More on these stories and others, available in this month's Business Law & Tax.
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
READ PREVIOUS EDITIONS:
FREE | Read the June 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax
FREE | Read the May 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax
FREE | Read the April 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.