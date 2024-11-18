Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Nedbank’s strategy for sustainability means investing in small businesses

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Maluta Netshaulu, senior lead green economy portfolio manager for corporate social investment at Nedbank

18 November 2024 - 17:24
by Mudiwa Gavaza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Maluta Netshaulu, senior lead green economy portfolio manager for Nedbank CSI. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Maluta Netshaulu, senior lead green economy portfolio manager for Nedbank CSI. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Nedbank’s strategy for sustainability investing in small businesses is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Maluta Netshaulu, senior lead green economy portfolio for corporate social investment at Nedbank.

Netshaulu outlines Nedbank’s push to invest in and grow small business, through a sustainability lens. 

Under his leadership, Nedbank CSI has invested more than R100m in projects that have created 300 enterprises and 2,000 jobs across SA.

Specialising in the area of impact investing, his unit finds small business in areas such as agriculture and water to allocate them capital of up to R500,000. He explains that smaller amounts often go a long way for many businesses in SA.

Join the discussion: 

This investment is used to find a “green” solution that can either help to make an operation more efficient or create new lines of revenue. 

An example of this is a spaza shop business in which Nedbank invested. Its founder had a way to start making soap from used oil coming from its fish-and-chips cooking process.

Through an ecosystem that resulted in other spaza shops and cooking operations selling on their used oil to her, the business has gone on to generate more than R1m a year. 

The operation had been in need of less than R200,000 from Nedbank.

Through the discussion, Netshaulu highlights Nedbank’s corporate social investment strategy, the bank’s criteria for investing, the types of businesses invested in, and various ways in which small businesses can use sustainability to improve their operations.  

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Liquid pushes public broadband access with Western Cape

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA
Companies
1 day ago

PODCAST | Jumo’s push to boost lending among Africa’s unbanked

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Bradwin Roper, chief of payments partnerships at Jumo
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | Uber keeps plans alive for electric vehicles in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Frans Hiemstra, Uber’s GM for the Middle East and Africa
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST | The future of the fuel retail sector in ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
Africa’s future looks resilient despite a ...
Business
4.
FREE TO READ | Best Lawyers 2025
Business
5.
WATCH: Building and sustaining businesses in ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.