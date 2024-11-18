PODCAST | The future of the fuel retail sector in SA
With global fuel sales declining, Nedbank’s Karen Keylock and Trade Intelligence’s Andrea Ellens examine ways for the sector to remain profitable and resilient
The South African fuel sector contributes about 8% to the country's GDP and creates more than 700,000 jobs.
Unfortunately, a McKinsey report predicts that the long-term outlook for fuel retail will see a 9.2% decline in global value from $87bn in 2019 to $79bn in 2030.
With declines like this and a struggling economy thwarting growth efforts, just how sustainable is the fuel retail sector?
In this podcast, Karen Keylock, national head of Retail Services at Nedbank Commercial Banking, and Andrea Ellens, Business Development manager at Trade Intelligence, examine the factors causing the decline in fuel demand.
However, while fuel sales are declining, sales in forecourt retail stores grew 8.5% in 2023, and the fuel forecourt footprint has increased 14.5% over the last five years. This creates an interesting paradox, which Keylock and Ellens explore, along with the options that fuel station owners can consider to remain profitable.
Listen now:
