Streamline your cross-border payments for better growth with Verto

South African businesses trading internationally are all too familiar with the hurdles associated with cross-border payments. These include high fees, long wait times for funds to clear, and the constant threat of currency fluctuations. These challenges can stifle growth, delay opportunities and affect profits.

Furthermore, delays in transactions can lead to missed opportunities, while unpredictable fees and volatile exchange rates can hinder sustainability and business expansion.

Traditional payment methods often involve large and sometimes hidden fees that gradually erode profit margins with every transaction. While many businesses default to traditional banks, a single, dedicated digital platform, such as the one offered by global fintech firm Verto, can provide abundant financial benefits.

Verto is a licensed financial services provider that enables businesses of all sizes to access enterprise-grade cross-border payments, forex and banking solutions via its advanced platform or application programming interface.

By transitioning to Verto, businesses can not only streamline payments, but strengthen their competitive edge, driving growth and supporting broader economic development.

Simplified navigation for cross-border payments

A notable pain point for businesses is finding a reliable international money transfer (IMT) provider as the market is crowded with options, each offering different rates, services and processes, making it difficult to navigate and select the best provider.

Verto simplifies this process by using geo-targeted market segmentation, providing South African businesses with an easy-to-navigate platform designed to meet their specific needs.

Verto’s user-friendly interface guides customers to the best business-to-business IMT options based on their operational requirements, reducing confusion and ensuring simpler transactions.

Tailored solutions for every business

Verto’s customised product portfolio caters to businesses of all sizes, from SMEs to large corporations. Whether a company needs a straightforward remittance service or a more complex payment solution, Verto offers tailored options that align with specific operational needs, ensuring a seamless cross-border payment experience.

Transparent fees and exchange rates

Verto offers upfront clarity about the costs involved. Businesses know exactly what they are paying for each transaction, allowing them to make informed decisions and maintain better financial control.

Streamlined KYB documentation and reporting

The process of submitting Know Your Business (KYB) documentation for every transaction can be tedious and time-consuming, particularly for businesses engaging in frequent cross-border payments.

Verto addresses this issue by offering a once-off KYB and verification process, eliminating the need for repetitive documentation and saving businesses significant time and effort.