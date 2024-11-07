International trade is developmental in nature and plays a key role in fostering economic growth, with positive downstream effects on poverty alleviation and human development.
Some believe the trade finance industry needs to embrace technology and digitisation to improve efficiencies. Fewer manual data entries help to improve efficiencies and make turnaround times faster. Electronic formats can make data more reliable and lead to more accurate reporting and analytics. Less paper means more sustainability in supply chains. Decreased reliance on couriers to deliver physical documents results in lower costs. Quicker turnaround times often result in faster financial settlements, which goes a long way to reducing financing costs and increasing liquidity and cash flows for exporters.
Meanwhile, retailers agree it’s “tough out there” as consumers feel the pinch.
Amid a low-growth economy, rising unemployment and increased fuel prices, consumer spend has recently become increasingly more constrained.
Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Import & Export
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.