AI essential to unlock sustainable growth, say IT experts

Unlocking sustainable growth in today’s business environment requires a multifaceted approach that blends innovation, strategic leadership and transformational change.

In a recent NTT DATA webinar hosted in partnership with Business Day — watch the recording below — industry experts explored how organisations could drive change across industries by leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The conversation focused on practical applications and strategic insights for businesses looking to innovate, remain competitive and ensure long-term growth.

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO at NTT DATA Middle East and Africa, emphasised the company’s bold and holistic strategy to accelerate business transformation.

NTT DATA, previously known as Dimension Data in SA, has fundamentally changed how it serves the market by investing in deep expertise across industries to prepare organisations for an AI-driven future. Innovation, sustainability, customer centricity and client value are key pillars of the business.

Operating in 50 countries globally, NTT DATA is the sixth-largest IT services provider globally. In SA, the company’s data centres are available in five of the country’s provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State. Each data centre is engineered for high availability and is fully redundant, ensuring always-on performance and reliability — an essential backbone for businesses operating in a fast-paced, data-driven economy.