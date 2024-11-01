Paxi ups the ante with new business-to-door delivery service

Paxi has long been a trusted partner for SA businesses with its reliable store-to-store parcel delivery service.

By using any of Paxi’s network of more than 2,800 Paxi Points nationwide — available in all PEP, PEP Home, PEP Cell, Shoe City and Tekkie Town stores — companies can reach their customers anywhere in the country.

Now Paxi is expanding its offering with a new business-to-door delivery service, allowing businesses to send parcels directly to their customers’ doorsteps.

This addition enhances Paxi’s ability to provide accessible, affordable and trustworthy delivery options, ensuring that businesses can meet their customers’ needs with ease and convenience, even in the most remote areas.

Simplifying logistics

To streamline logistics, Paxi allows businesses to easily upload and manage all their shipments using a single user-friendly platform, which has been designed with simplicity and scalability in mind.

Businesses can upload shipments using this platform or via integration using Shopify Plus or API. They can track parcels, organise deliveries and generate reports — all from one central dashboard.