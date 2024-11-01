FREE | Read the October 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax
SA was greylisted in February 2023. We look at if and when SA will meet the Financial Action Task Force's requirements deemed necessary to be removed from the list.Cybersecurity isn’t just an IT issue anymore; it’s a governance issue. Companies must prepare for a future where digital threats are as common as digital opportunities.Wills Week takes place annually in September, and underscores the truism that holistic estate planning is key to financial freedom. A valid will, which covers all the vital areas, is the perfect place to start this journey.There's been a move in SA to clamp down on collusion. The Competition Commission is set to address anticompetitive conduct in the country’s solar energy value chain. There's a big job ahead to roll out climate law in SA. The devil is in the detail as municipalities, provinces and the minister of environmental affairs tackle assessments and response plans.
01 November 2024 - 17:22
Greylisting - SA is required to address 22 identified deficiencies within specified timeframes. By June 2024, the country had addressed or largely addressed eight of these items. On July 2 2024, National Treasury noted that while SA is on track to address all the outstanding action items, it remains a tough challenge to address all 14 items by the deadline.
In the dynamic world of financial services, cybersecurity and IT governance are no longer just about protecting data, they’re about ensuring regulatory compliance. But now new regulations, issued jointly by the South African Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, are pushing the standards envelope further.
Make sure your wishes are clear when you die. Several recent cases before the courts highlight the importance of ensuring a testator’s intention is crystal clear when drafting a will.
The new Climate Change Act is a comprehensive attempt at setting out the broad principles to be followed by the various officials of the state in their application of the constitutional right of all citizens to an environment which is healthy, protected, secure and just. We focus on some of the fundamental steps which must be undertaken by the main role-players.
More on these stories and others, available in this month's Business Law & Tax.
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
