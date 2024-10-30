Business

REGISTER | The transformative power of climate smart agriculture

Experts will explore how to boost agricultural resilience and sustainability in Africa at this hybrid event with Standard Bank on November 4

30 October 2024 - 08:12
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF/chivasimo
Standard Bank, in partnership with Business Day, is hosting an impactful hybrid event on the transformative power of climate smart agriculture (CSA) on November 4.

As climate change and shifting market demands continue to challenge the agricultural sector, CSA provides a forward-thinking approach to adapting practices within the framework of the circular economy.

This event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore how CSA can boost agricultural resilience and sustainability in Africa.

Key topics up for discussion include:

  • Integrating CSA into existing farming systems to increase productivity while minimising environmental impact;
  • Case studies of successful CSA implementations across Africa;
  • The role of CSA in adaptation, mitigation and emission reduction using cutting-edge technologies; and
  • Emerging trends and the role of technology in advancing CSA practices.

This is your chance to gain valuable insights into the future of agriculture, market opportunities, export potential and supply chain improvements. Discover how CSA is transforming agriculture for both commercial and subsistence farmers, and learn how Standard Bank is guiding clients and stakeholders through this transition with tailored agri-finance solutions and policy support.

Don't miss this opportunity to engage in shaping a more sustainable and resilient agricultural future for Africa: register now.

Hybrid event details

  • Date: November 4 2024
  • Venue: Online or in-person in Parktown, Johannesburg
  • Time: 8am to 12pm in-person, and 9am to 12.30pm online.

Click here to register your virtual seat or attend in person.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

