The 11th annual SA Tomorrow conference has wrapped up. Picture: 123RF
The 11th annual SA Tomorrow conference has wrapped up. The event aims to showcase SA institutions and listed companies to the US investor community with the objective to highlight SA as an attractive investment destination. To find out about the success of the conference and how SA was received by the US investor community, Business Day TV caught up with Standard Bank deputy CEO Kenny Fihla.
WATCH: Standard Bank’s Kenny Fihla on SA Inc’s investment appeal
Business Day TV spoke to Kenny Fihla, deputy CEO of Standard Bank
