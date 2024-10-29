Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Standard Bank’s Kenny Fihla on SA Inc’s investment appeal

Business Day TV spoke to Kenny Fihla, deputy CEO of Standard Bank

29 October 2024 - 21:00
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The 11th annual SA Tomorrow conference has wrapped up. Picture: 123RF
The 11th annual SA Tomorrow conference has wrapped up. Picture: 123RF

The 11th annual SA Tomorrow conference has wrapped up. The event aims to showcase SA institutions and listed companies to the US investor community with the objective to highlight SA as an attractive investment destination. To find out about the success of the conference and how SA was received by the US investor community, Business Day TV caught up with Standard Bank deputy CEO Kenny Fihla.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
What are my business’s beneficial ownership ...
Business
3.
FREE TO READ | Paving the way to SA’s property ...
Business
4.
FREE TO READ | Food supply is an intricate and ...
Business
5.
Showcasing the women of Nedbank Corporate and ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.