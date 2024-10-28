FREE TO READ | Paving the way to SA’s property future

In this edition of Property, we talk broadly about how the property landscape in SA is evolving at an unprecedented pace. As we navigate the complexities of a dynamic global market, our local property sector is continually adapting, offering exciting opportunities and challenges alike.
We explore the world of finance and investment, where holding assets offshore has become more complex. Our experts shed light on the legal and tax implications for investors in commercial property, helping you make informed decisions. We also dive into the top five market trends that will shape investment strategies in the months ahead.
Technology advancements continue to transform property management, offering new ways to mitigate insurance risks and streamline operations. In commercial property, we take a close look at the rise of smaller hybrid offices — a response to changing work environments and demand for flexible spaces.
The concept of adaptive reuse is gaining traction, with commercial buildings being repurposed for residential use, a trend that not only revitalises underused spaces but also provides housing close to economic hubs. Sustainability also takes centre stage, where sustainable living has expanded beyond eco-friendly initiatives to encompass broader, socially responsible building trends.
SA’s industrial developments are thriving, buoyed by the booming e-commerce and logistics sectors. Simultaneously, the country’s hospitality sector is witnessing a Renaissance, with innovative approaches reshaping the industry.
In the retail sector, we highlight the innovations driving the industry forward, ensuring it remains future-ready. Mixed-use developments are also redefining lifestyle choices, offering a blend of residential, commercial, and leisure spaces that cater to a modern, convenient lifestyle.
On the global front, purchasing property abroad remains a popular strategy for hedging against political and economic uncertainties. For those weighing up their options in the residential sector, we offer a guide on choosing between older homes and newly built properties, along with insights into modern retirement developments.
With so many developments under way, the SA property market continues to be a landscape ripe with opportunities for those ready to embrace change. Whether you’re an investor, developer, or homebuyer, there’s something for everyone in this issue.
FREE TO READ | Paving the way to SA’s property future
The property landscape in SA is evolving at an unprecedented pace
In this edition of Property, we talk broadly about how the property landscape in SA is evolving at an unprecedented pace. As we navigate the complexities of a dynamic global market, our local property sector is continually adapting, offering exciting opportunities and challenges alike.
We explore the world of finance and investment, where holding assets offshore has become more complex. Our experts shed light on the legal and tax implications for investors in commercial property, helping you make informed decisions. We also dive into the top five market trends that will shape investment strategies in the months ahead.
Technology advancements continue to transform property management, offering new ways to mitigate insurance risks and streamline operations. In commercial property, we take a close look at the rise of smaller hybrid offices — a response to changing work environments and demand for flexible spaces.
The concept of adaptive reuse is gaining traction, with commercial buildings being repurposed for residential use, a trend that not only revitalises underused spaces but also provides housing close to economic hubs. Sustainability also takes centre stage, where sustainable living has expanded beyond eco-friendly initiatives to encompass broader, socially responsible building trends.
SA’s industrial developments are thriving, buoyed by the booming e-commerce and logistics sectors. Simultaneously, the country’s hospitality sector is witnessing a Renaissance, with innovative approaches reshaping the industry.
In the retail sector, we highlight the innovations driving the industry forward, ensuring it remains future-ready. Mixed-use developments are also redefining lifestyle choices, offering a blend of residential, commercial, and leisure spaces that cater to a modern, convenient lifestyle.
On the global front, purchasing property abroad remains a popular strategy for hedging against political and economic uncertainties. For those weighing up their options in the residential sector, we offer a guide on choosing between older homes and newly built properties, along with insights into modern retirement developments.
With so many developments under way, the SA property market continues to be a landscape ripe with opportunities for those ready to embrace change. Whether you’re an investor, developer, or homebuyer, there’s something for everyone in this issue.
Raina Julies, editor
FREE TO READ | Medical scheme options for 2025
FREE TO READ | Cultivating SA’s agri-future
FREE TO READ | Food supply is an intricate and fragile process
FREE TO READ | How aligned are corporates’ social impact plans with government’s?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
FREE TO READ | Medical scheme options for 2025
FREE TO READ | Cultivating SA’s agri-future
FREE TO READ | Food supply is an intricate and fragile process
FREE TO READ | How aligned are corporates’ social impact plans with ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.