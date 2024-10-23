The growing cost of medical scheme membership is putting strain on household budgets, particularly for pensioners on a fixed income and those whose incomes are not growing faster than inflation. Encouragingly, there are ways to reduce your medical aid costs.
Find out what SA’s top medical schemes are doing to unlock real, personalised value for members. These steps may include reviewing benefit limits, increasing access, digital health and fitness assessments, introducing emotional intelligent chatbots to support mental wellness, empowering members to take control of their health care journeys and equipping members with valuable resources and tools to help them maintain good mental and physical health.
Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Medical scheme options for 2025
It’s that time of year again when medical schemes announce their annual contribution increases for the year ahead
