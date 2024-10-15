PODCAST | Navigating the way forward: driving growth in SA’s manufacturing sector
Nedbank Commercial Banking’s Amith Singh shares his thoughts on the industry’s prospects
Despite low economic growth and challenges such as infrastructure bottlenecks and energy insecurity, there is guarded optimism about economic revival on the back of policy and regulatory certainty, as well as an improving investment climate.
This is expected to benefit the country’s crucial manufacturing sector, which has faced serious headwinds over the past two decades.
Expansion of manufacturing can catalyse the broader economy, boost exports and create employment.
For their part, manufacturers should continue to focus on what they can control to ensure sustainability and survival, while also focusing on technology and AI to improve efficiencies, as well as implement climate-resilience strategies to secure energy and water supplies.
Collaborative efforts, supported by a conducive policy environment, can help the sector overcome current adversities and reassert itself as the cornerstone of the country’s economic and social growth.
Listen to Amith Singh, national manager for manufacturing at Nedbank Commercial Banking, share his thoughts on the sector’s prospects in this enlightening podcast:
