PODCAST | Navigating the way forward: driving growth in SA’s manufacturing sector

Expansion of manufacturing can catalyse the broader economy, boost exports and create employment.

For their part, manufacturers should continue to focus on what they can control to ensure sustainability and survival, while also focusing on technology and AI to improve efficiencies, as well as implement climate-resilience strategies to secure energy and water supplies.

Collaborative efforts, supported by a conducive policy environment, can help the sector overcome current adversities and reassert itself as the cornerstone of the country’s economic and social growth.

