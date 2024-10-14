Artificial intelligence (AI) has moved beyond generating information and is now capable of executing tasks and automating workflows. This shift, known as the “prompt to action”, represents a significant opportunity for businesses to transform their operations as it will allow firms to streamline processes, respond faster to market demands and gain a competitive edge in an AI-driven economy. For more on this, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day contributor, Johan Steyn.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How businesses can thrive in an AI-driven economy
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day contributor, Johan Steyn
