This year’s theme for World Mental Health day is “Mental health at work”. In this edition of Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth and labour law expert at ENS Lauren Salt discuss the obligations of employers to promote mental wellbeing and what needs to happen as the future of work evolves rapidly.
Join the discussion:
The context
Mental health in the workplace is an issue affecting increasing numbers of SA employers and employees as evidenced by the rise in insurance claims for mental health-related issues, while the work-at-home and hybrid working models have continued to place many at risk when there is never an “off” button.
Statistics show a vital connection between mental health and work. Employers with a focused support programme are more profitable. According to the Word Health Organisation, a safe, healthy working environment can act as a protective factor for mental health.
Unhealthy conditions including stigma, discrimination and exposure to risks such as harassment can pose significant risks, affecting mental health, overall quality of life and consequently participation or productivity at work.
With 60% of the global population in work, urgent action is needed to ensure work prevents risks to mental health and protects and supports mental health at work.
Governments, employers and the organisations that represent workers and employers, as well as other stakeholders responsible for workers’ health and safety, need to work together to improve mental health at work.
BUSINESS LAW FOCUS
PODCAST | Mental health at work in the spotlight
Lauren Salt, labour law expert at ENS, joins host Evan Pickworth
