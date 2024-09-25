Why Africa’s approach to financial risk management needs to change

When detached from the intricate realities of Africa’s economic environment, financial risk management strategies that may prove successful elsewhere often falter.

For nations grappling with rising levels of sovereign debt, unpredictable regulatory uncertainties and the repercussions of political transitions, traditional frameworks, often borrowed from more stable economies, fail to account for the volatility and complexity inherent in many African markets — necessitating a re-evaluation of how financial risks are quantified and managed on the continent.

Recent developments in several countries have been illustrative of this.

In Ghana, faced with substantial revenue collection pressures due to an economic downturn, the ministry of finance took an unprecedented decision to defer both coupon and principal payments on local currency bonds.

In Nigeria, a sudden regulatory shift by the Central Bank, which banned the use of futures for hedging against Naira fluctuations, left many financial practitioners with unhedged liabilities overnight as the currency depreciated.

Meanwhile, in Kenya, proposed stringent tax measures sparked widespread protests, worsening economic instability in the region’s economic linchpin.

All this unfolds as several countries on the continent and internationally head to the polls in 2024, where the formation of new governments often leads to a temporary paralysis in decision-making. In the absence of established authorities to authorise contracts, service payments and facilitate public-private partnerships, regulatory and economic processes are stalled.

The combination of regulatory headwinds and the vacuum created by government transitions often triggers a downward spiral in economic activity, creating a self-reinforcing cycle of stagnation. In these periods, policy frameworks and market activity tend to shift erratically, making it difficult to navigate the financial landscape with confidence.

The difficulty then lies not only in understanding the changes, but also in predicting and adapting to them in a manner that remains politically and economically viable — a challenge where African financial institutions have a critical role to play. This was at the forefront of discussions at the Absa Macro and Risk Management Conference, where industry experts unpacked the strategies needed to navigate this complex environment.