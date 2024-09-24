Daniel Levy. Co-Founder and co-CEO of Flow. Picture: SUPPLIED
The mindset needed for business owners to grow and succeed is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Daniel Levy, co-Founder and co-CEO of Flow.
Levy, an entrepreneur, outlines how eager entrepreneurs can tackle the complexities of the modern market and come out stronger.
His current venture, Flow, is a local property technology company that secured $4.5m in 2022 (about R78m at the time) in funding.
Listen to the conversation:
Back in 2007, Levy and his partners founded Popimedia, the first and only Facebook Marketing Partner in Africa, which was acquired in 2015 by global communications group Publicis.
The entrepreneur says luck, or serendipity, is an element in business success. Being in the right place, at the right time.
But “in my experience, luck is just the spark — grit is the fuel that keeps the fire burning.”
Through the discussion, Levy highlights various mental tools that can be used when growing in the business world; using aspects of his own entrepreneurship to show these have been applied personally; and the place of uncertainty in any entrepreneur’s journey.
Levy says getting “comfortable with being uncomfortable” is another big part of the mindset that business owners need to stay afloat and grow in the face of uncertainty.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Daniel Levy: Entrepreneurial lessons from the trenches
The mindset needed for business owners to grow and succeed is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Daniel Levy, co-Founder and co-CEO of Flow.
Levy, an entrepreneur, outlines how eager entrepreneurs can tackle the complexities of the modern market and come out stronger.
His current venture, Flow, is a local property technology company that secured $4.5m in 2022 (about R78m at the time) in funding.
Listen to the conversation:
Back in 2007, Levy and his partners founded Popimedia, the first and only Facebook Marketing Partner in Africa, which was acquired in 2015 by global communications group Publicis.
The entrepreneur says luck, or serendipity, is an element in business success. Being in the right place, at the right time.
But “in my experience, luck is just the spark — grit is the fuel that keeps the fire burning.”
Through the discussion, Levy highlights various mental tools that can be used when growing in the business world; using aspects of his own entrepreneurship to show these have been applied personally; and the place of uncertainty in any entrepreneur’s journey.
Levy says getting “comfortable with being uncomfortable” is another big part of the mindset that business owners need to stay afloat and grow in the face of uncertainty.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
MORE EPISODES
PODCAST | Sterling Bell’s take on doing business in Saudi Arabia
PODCAST | Cloud23’s plan to dominate Salesforce market in Africa
PODCAST | The Hive Group looks for data-driven growth in Africa
PODCAST | The fight to reduce physical cash in SA wages on
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA needs a dedicated start-up law, say experts
Regulatory hurdles hinder investment, says Remgro
TUNDE MACAULAY: Offshore offerings come of age for African entrepreneurs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.