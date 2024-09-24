Business

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Daniel Levy: Entrepreneurial lessons from the trenches

24 September 2024
Daniel Levy. Co-Founder and co-CEO of Flow. Picture: SUPPLIED
The mindset needed for business owners to grow and succeed is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Daniel Levy, co-Founder and co-CEO of Flow. 

Levy, an entrepreneur, outlines how eager entrepreneurs can tackle the complexities of the modern market and come out stronger.

His current venture, Flow, is a local property technology company that secured $4.5m in 2022 (about R78m at the time) in funding.

Listen to the conversation:

Back in 2007, Levy and his partners founded Popimedia, the first and only Facebook Marketing Partner in Africa, which was acquired in 2015 by global communications group Publicis. 

The entrepreneur says luck, or serendipity, is an element in business success. Being in the right place, at the right time.

But “in my experience, luck is just the spark — grit is the fuel that keeps the fire burning.”

Through the discussion, Levy highlights various mental tools that can be used when growing in the business world; using aspects of his own entrepreneurship to show these have been applied personally; and the place of uncertainty in any entrepreneur’s journey. 

Levy says getting “comfortable with being uncomfortable” is another big part of the mindset that business owners need to stay afloat and grow in the face of uncertainty. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

