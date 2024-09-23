How SMEs can leverage the power of technology to enable sustainable growth

Fast becoming one of the country's premier events for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the 2024 edition of the annual Standard Bank SME Summit, hosted in partnership with Business Day, once again attracted top entrepreneurs to discuss and explore strategies and innovations to level the digital playing field for South African SMEs.

With an estimated 2.6-million SMEs in SA making up 91% of formalised businesses, and providing employment to about 60% of the labour force with a total economic output accounting for roughly 34% of GDP, it is clear that these businesses are the lifeblood of innovation and job creation.

Technology has become entrenched in the daily life of an entrepreneur. It can improve operational efficiency and advance competitiveness, fast-track business growth, provide access to new markets and unlock untapped revenue streams.

To ensure that SMEs aren't lagging in digital transformation and leveraging the power of digital tools and technologies, experts shared insights and participated in engaging and open discussions about how the strategic integration of technology solutions can become the cornerstone of SME success.

Hosted by Gugulethu Mfuphi, a seasoned presenter in the business and finance industry, the summit included expert panel discussions addressing two main topics:

How digital transformation fosters innovation and competitiveness, particularly in the e-commerce landscape; and

How emerging technology like artificial intelligence (AI) can pave the way for sustainable business growth.

E-commerce: accelerating economic growth for SMEs

One of the most potent digital tools driving SME growth is

e-commerce. By establishing an online presence, SMEs can quickly and with minimal financial outlay reach a broader customer base, transcending geographical boundaries. Expanded market access can increase sales, revenue generation and job creation.

Within the e-commerce ecosystem, a critical topic that arose was SMEs' ability to scale their businesses. For many who may not be able to afford the accessibility of systems on which SMEs can accept payment, there is a crucial caveat for example. These digital platforms enable SMEs to reach markets, grow their business and receive payments from multiple sources. This is where Standard Bank Merchant Services steps in to provide access to these platforms and drive economic growth.

Integrating technologies can address concerns around scalability, but an innovative approach is required. Optimising customer experiences is another facet that technology can address to give SMEs a competitive advantage, but again, innovation is vital to embracing these kinds of opportunities.

Partnerships and collaborations were another prevalent talking point. SA has some large e-commerce players that SMEs would not be able to compete with. Instead of competing, a partnership that gives entrepreneurs a platform, such as the Takealot Market Place, gives smaller businesses the opportunity to leverage the already existing platform and e-commerce infrastructure to ensure a successful start and sustainability in the long term.