PODCAST | COOi Studios push for local tech dominance

Sandiso Sibisi, founder and CEO of COOi Studios. Picture SUPPLIED
Moves to grow one of Johannesburg’s boutique consulting firms into a large player is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sandiso Sibisi, founder and CEO of COOi Studios.
The firm’s founder says COOi, which stands for Co-Open Innovation Studios, is a technology design consulting company. Clients include Sasol, Engen, Anglo American and Standard Bank.
It focuses on “responsible business practices and sustainable development goals”, with value placed on gender equality, responsible innovation, sustainability, workplace culture and community engagement.
Sibisi, a former head of open innovation at Accenture Africa, outlines the decision to start her own firm, leveraging her years in corporate SA to win and retain large clients.
The firm serves financial services, consumer goods, resources, telecommunications and health companies.
Sibisi highlights COOi’s business model; performance since launch; trends in technology innovation; acquiring customers; and how the business has funded itself over time.
She also articulates the value her years in a large consulting business have had on her entrepreneurial journey.
