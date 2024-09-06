Business

PODCAST | Bob Group founder unpacks plans for local e-commerce growth

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andy Higgins, MD of Bob Group

06 September 2024 - 11:22
Bob Group MD Andy Higgins. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bob Group’s strategy to grow in SA’s e-commerce market is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Andy Higgins, MD of Bob Group. 

Having started its life as Bidorbuy in 1999, Bob Group specialises in logistics for e-commerce, helping to streamline order fulfilment and shipping processes for merchants selling online. 

The company offers a number of tools, such as shipping and tracking solutions, payment facilitation and a software-as-a-service solution for courier companies.

Join the discussion: 

Higgins says most of the business’ growth is in its payments and logistics units, as opposed to the marketplace, pointing to the strategy of helping other e-commerce players to do business. 

Through the discussion, Higgins highlights Bob Group’s business model; history; areas of growth; local e-commerce trends; factors driving adoption; and the company’s smart locker ambitions. 

Higgins, who founded Bidorbuy and was instrumental in starting PayFast in SA, is bullish about how smart lockers, which would be placed at shopping centres or other central community locations, could help to increase online retail adoption in the country.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts  

