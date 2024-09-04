Sacci's business confidence increased to 111.5 points in November from 108.6 in the prior month. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Local business owners are cautiously optimistic about the future. That is as the RMB/BER business confidence index rose by three points to 38 in the third quarter, afteran uptick in morale in the second quarter. Business Day TV discussed the factors that boosted sentiment with Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Business confidence ticks up in third quarter
Business Day TV spoke to RMB chief economist Isaah Mhlanga
