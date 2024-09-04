Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Business confidence ticks up in third quarter

Business Day TV spoke to RMB chief economist Isaah Mhlanga

04 September 2024 - 19:05
Sacci's business confidence increased to 111.5 points in November from 108.6 in the prior month. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Sacci's business confidence increased to 111.5 points in November from 108.6 in the prior month. Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Local business owners are cautiously optimistic about the future. That is as the RMB/BER business confidence index rose by three points to 38 in the third quarter, afteran uptick in morale in the second quarter. Business Day TV discussed the factors that boosted sentiment with Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at RMB.

