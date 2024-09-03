Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are increasingly influencing decisions in areas such as hiring, healthcare and law enforcement, but an alarming underrepresentation of young women is being noted in the AI and data science industry. Business Day TV spoke to Johan Steyn, AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor about gender diversity in AI and data science.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Gender diversity vital in AI and data science
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day contributor Johan Steyn about underrepresentation of young women
Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are increasingly influencing decisions in areas such as hiring, healthcare and law enforcement, but an alarming underrepresentation of young women is being noted in the AI and data science industry. Business Day TV spoke to Johan Steyn, AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor about gender diversity in AI and data science.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.