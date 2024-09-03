FREE | Read the August 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax
Sport simulation technologies offer exciting possibilities for entertainment and athletic training; organisations' cybersecurity must keep pace with AI threats; the veracity of medical sick notes; and how Ethiopian Airways' provision of clear communication and timeous updates to shareholders during the pandemic has paid off
03 September 2024 - 17:08
In recent years, sports simulation technologies have revolutionised how both sporting fans and athletes engage with and experience traditional sports. From realistic video games to advanced training simulators, these technologies provide immersive experiences that replicate real-world sporting activities and scenarios. However, as the industry grows, it brings with it a range of legal risks and commercial considerations for both the end users and the developers of these technologies. We explore current trends in sports simulation technologies and the potential risks involved in their use.
As AI’s capabilities improve, so does the danger it poses to cybersecurity, increasing incidents and attacks. According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, cyber breaches and attacks in SA increased by 22% in 2023. We look at how organisations can take steps to prevent data breaches or reduce their exposure to cybersecurity risks.
It is not uncommon for employers to be confronted with suspicious or fraudulent employee sick notes. Consequently, the submission of such sick notes often leads to the institution of disciplinary proceedings. A recent case in the Labour Appeal Court considered the issue of the veracity of medical sick notes and has, as a result, provided insight into the extent of the obligations placed on employers in this regard.
As the aviation industry becomes more competitive, complex and recovers from the lasting implications of Covid-19, the principle of transparency is increasingly important and is central in how a national carrier is perceived, while also indirectly affecting any efforts towards sustained profitability. Ethiopian Airlines and how it communicated with its stakeholders during the pandemic is a good case study on how airlines can build trust as the industry is set to take off again, offering lessons to our own country.
