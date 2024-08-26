The Financial Intermediaries Association (FIA) is a nonprofit entity championing the interests of more than 1,700 brokers, from SMMEs to corporates. FIA members are independent and multidisciplined, working across health care, financial planning, short-term, investments and employee benefits. Insurance and investment intermediaries assist businesses and individuals to select the right financial products for their needs.
The FIA awards, announced in mid-August, go beyond recognising merit in the financial services sector, highlighting the crucial role FIA members play in ensuring sustainable financial outcomes for businesses and households.
“The brands that rise to the top at this annual event do so through a combination of hard work and innovation — and by consistently recognising the importance of human advice in delivering needs-appropriate financial and risk management solutions for consumers,” says Lizelle van der Merwe, FIA CEO.
Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | FIA Awards serve as critical benchmark
The 2024 Financial Intermediaries Association Intermediary Experience Awards recognise the brands that excel in supporting financial intermediaries to deliver exceptional services to consumers
