‘Women are the issue’: Breaking down stereotypes in the finance industry

Building on the success of the bank's 2023 Women's Month campaign, which declared “a women should know her place”, this year's campaign continues to dismantle stereotypes.

By declaring “women are the issue”, the 2024 campaign addresses entrenched stereotypes about women. The bank is not suggesting that women are problematic; instead, its leveraging a bold headline to capture attention and spark conversation.

It states “women are the issue” to reinforce the idea that, for as long as there are too few women in leadership positions, there is an issue. In doing so, it emphasises that women should be celebrated beyond an annual [Women's Month] spotlight.

The women of Nedbank CIB, who constitute 61% of the bank's workforce, served as the inspiration for a special e-zine, forming the backbone of the campaign.

This e-zine profiles trailblazers who have transformed the financial landscape, shattered glass ceilings and redefined leadership. They aren't just role models — they're a testament to what can be achieved when women are given equal opportunities to lead.

These women have made invaluable contributions with their pragmatism, resilience and strength of character. Without them, the bank would not be where it is today.

Nedbank CIB celebrates these fearless female business leaders not only during Women's Month, but also as part of its everyday business. Through sharing their personal stories, their hard-earned experience and wealth of knowledge, it aims to inspire, unburden and empower the next generation of women bankers.

'Marketing can and should be a force for good'

At Nedbank CIB, marketing serves as a megaphone. It amplifies voices and challenges norms.

Marketing is more than just promoting products or services; it shapes perceptions, narratives and cultural norms. In the finance industry, effective marketing campaigns can challenge stereotypes and redefine how people view financial institutions, services and professionals.

By portraying women as leaders, decisionmakers and experts, marketing campaigns can break down gender biases and encourage inclusivity.

The 2024 Nedbank CIB Women's Month campaign provokes thought, inspires action and challenges perceptions. The bank believes that real progress stems from pushing the boundaries. By spotlighting women's achievements and dismantling stereotypes, the bank is redefining leadership within its industry. It's not just about selling services; it's about selling ideas, values and a vision for the future.

Nedbank CIB uses marketing to challenge the status quo and inspire change. Its campaigns are bold, unapologetic and designed to make people think. They embody the bank's belief that marketing can and should be a force for good.

By saying “women are the issue”, Nedbank CIB's 2024 Women's Month campaign transcends a mere annual celebration, [it looks towards a future where women are not just spotlighted in an annual issue, but feature in every edition.]

Join Nedbank CIB in celebrating the strength, intelligence, knowledge, insights and impact of women in finance. Let's be bold and rewrite the narrative, one stereotype at a time. Together we can build a world where every woman knows her place: at the forefront, leading with confidence and courage. Because, after all, “women are the issue”, and that's a powerful force for change.

Saluting the Nedbank CIB women at the forefront of change

