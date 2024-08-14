Business

WATCH: Behind improved business confidence in July

Business Day TV speaks to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mtho Xulu

14 August 2024 - 20:10
Picture: 123RF/pitinan

Business confidence picked up in July with the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s morale indicator rising to 109.1 points. Business Day spoke to chamber president Mtho Xulu about the factors driving that improvement.

