Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: EU’s ban on SA red meat imports in focus

Business Day TV spoke to Red Meat Industry Services CEO Dewald Olivier

12 August 2024 - 15:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/IRINAFOTOLITA
Picture: 123RF/IRINAFOTOLITA

The EU has a 10-year ban on imports of SA's red meat and the bloc says it is up to SA to show why that decade-long ban should be lifted. Business Day TV spoke to Dewald Olivier, CEO of Red Meat Industry Services, for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Showcasing the women of Nedbank Corporate and ...
Business
2.
Investing in a future we all need: highlights of ...
Business
3.
‘It’s vital that leaders create an environment ...
Business
4.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
5.
PODCAST | FNB warns of criminals increasingly ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.