Business Day TV spoke to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Ricus Reeders from Hole in One Ruimsig
Organisations such as the National Youth Development Agency and SA Youth Council do little if anything
The former PA of Ace Magashule says the corruption charges against her are baseless
Lobby group My Vote Counts wants previous financial thresholds reinstated until new regulations are in place
The company expects interim HEPS to increase 17%–22%
Investec model shows tax take could miss target by up to R80bn this fiscal year
Business Day TV spoke to Red Meat Industry Services CEO Dewald Olivier
Macron must now deal with political crisis that was swept under carpet until Games were over
SA’s chances of winning Rugby Championship will improve hugely if they triumph in Perth
‘We still had so much to do and learn from you. You were the epitome of what others yearn for’
The EU has a 10-year ban on imports of SA's red meat and the bloc says it is up to SA to show why that decade-long ban should be lifted. Business Day TV spoke to Dewald Olivier, CEO of Red Meat Industry Services, for more insight.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: EU’s ban on SA red meat imports in focus
