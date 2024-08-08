In a world that categorises women into neat little boxes, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) aims to redefine what it means to be a woman in business.

This Women's Month, the bank is not just engaging in the conversation about gender equality; it's propelling it forward with unwavering conviction. It's mission is clear: it’s time to think differently, act boldly and challenge stereotypes that hold women back.

As part of this mission, Nedbank CIB has released a special e-zine (see below) that celebrates 12 women who have transformed the financial landscape, shattered glass ceilings and redefined leadership. These women are more than just role models — they're a testament to what can be achieved when women are given equal opportunities to lead.

Not content to simply blaze their own trails, the women of Nedbank CIB are committed to empowering others to do the same. With that in mind, here they share knowledge, insights and advice to inspire the next generation of fearless female leaders: