In a world that categorises women into neat little boxes, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) aims to redefine what it means to be a woman in business.
This Women's Month, the bank is not just engaging in the conversation about gender equality; it's propelling it forward with unwavering conviction. It's mission is clear: it’s time to think differently, act boldly and challenge stereotypes that hold women back.
As part of this mission, Nedbank CIB has released a special e-zine (see below) that celebrates 12 women who have transformed the financial landscape, shattered glass ceilings and redefined leadership. These women are more than just role models — they're a testament to what can be achieved when women are given equal opportunities to lead.
Not content to simply blaze their own trails, the women of Nedbank CIB are committed to empowering others to do the same. With that in mind, here they share knowledge, insights and advice to inspire the next generation of fearless female leaders:
Anél Bosman on the need for ‘unshakeably bold’ leadership
The first woman in SA to lead an investment bank, group managing executive Anél Bosman's leadership style aligns seamlessly with Nedbank CIB’s culture, which prioritises diversity and inclusion, ethical conduct, accountability and influential people management — values deeply embedded in the bank’s operations.
“We must choose to be unshakeably bold, both in our contributions and in strengthening our capabilities through working in teams. Bold teams take bold action, find solutions and build solid cultures that are human-led, intentionally diverse, psychologically safe and built for speed and execution — but always in the right way. This approach underscores the importance of teamwork and collaborative effort in achieving strategic goals,” she says.
Romy Townsend on challenging stereotypes
“At Nedbank CIB, marketing serves as our megaphone. It amplifies voices and challenges norms. Marketing is more than just promoting products or services; it shapes perceptions, narratives and cultural norms,” says Romy Townsend, executive head of Marketing and Communications.
“In the finance industry, effective marketing campaigns can challenge stereotypes and redefine how people view financial institutions, services and professionals. By portraying women as leaders, decision-makers and experts, marketing campaigns can break down gender biases and encourage inclusivity.”
Siphokazi Mziba on dealing with impostor syndrome
“Impostor syndrome is something we all face, especially women of colour in male-dominated industries. For me, preparation and knowledge are key. Being well-prepared boosts my confidence,” says Siphokazi Mziba, credit executive: Africa Credit Risk at Nedbank CIB.
“It’s also crucial to identify the aspects of a role that trigger impostor syndrome and focus on building skills in those areas. Building a strong network of mentors and peers is vital — they offer support and validate your capabilities. This external validation helps combat impostor syndrome, because it’s not just you who sees your potential; others recognise it too.”
Sujal Roy on bouncing back from setbacks
“My career path has been anything but linear — I stumbled and encountered a few setbacks in the past 10 years. Experiencing failure, followed by hard-won recovery, has made me more resilient and adaptable. My ability to bounce back from setbacks has been crucial in my career and I have managed to land on my feet time and again,” says Sujal Roy, associate principal: Regulatory and Sponsor at Nedbank CIB's Corporate Finance Advisory division.
Gertrude Dube on paying it forward
“Joining the banking sector a few years after 1994, exclusion was still prevalent, and it took a lot of negotiation and resilience to navigate that environment. These experiences taught me the value of diversity and inclusion,” says Gertrude Dube, head of Public Sector, Construction and Technology, Media and Telecommunications Finance.
“When we talk about the Rainbow Nation and the value of diversity, we acknowledge that everyone brings something unique to the table because of their different backgrounds and experiences. I’ve made it a point to mentor young African females, especially those from rural areas, helping them navigate and succeed in this environment. I believe in creating a culture where everyone feels included and valued. This commitment is driven by my belief in giving back and helping others overcome the challenges I faced.
“While overt discrimination might not be as blatant today, unconscious bias still exists. People often don’t realise the impact of their words and actions, and part of my role is to address these biases and promote a more inclusive environment.”
Genevieve Naidoo on being open to unexpected opportunities
“Be open to listening and absorbing from great leaders. Early career professionals often have a set plan, but life doesn’t always follow a straight path. Embrace opportunities, even if they aren’t part of your original plan,” says Genevieve Naidoo, Property Finance divisional executive of Valuations, Project Management and Sustainability at Nedbank CIB.
“My role in real estate credit wasn’t part of my career plan, but it turned out to be a fascinating and enriching experience. Being open to unexpected opportunities is critical. It’s part of a career journey and helps you grow in ways you might not have anticipated.”
Ilana van Schalkwyk on finding strength in overcoming adversity
“I’m just an ordinary girl with an extraordinary story. I’ve faced challenges, including a health scare during Covid, when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was a difficult time, but I overcame it with the support of my family, team and clients. This experience made me realise my strength and resilience. It also taught me the importance of vulnerability and the kindness of others,” says Ilana van Schalkwyk, ICT sector lead at Nedbank CIB.
“Despite these challenges, I’ve continued to push forward in my career, finding strength in overcoming adversity. My personal journey has been one of growth and learning, constantly evolving as I navigate the complexities of both my professional and personal life.”
Janet Kluever on the vital role of mentors
“Mentorship is a critical aspect, especially for young professionals entering the workforce,” says Janet Kluever, principal: Transactional Services Sales, Power and Infrastructure at Nedbank CIB.
“Early in my career, I found myself in a male dominated industry and was fortunate to have a mentor who helped me navigate the environment and find my voice. Now I strive to pay it forward by guiding and empowering others. I encourage young professionals, especially women, to be confident, learn from their mistakes and assert themselves. Mentorship plays a vital role in empowering the next generation.”
Rajshree Mistry on the importance of a supportive and inclusive work culture
“Getting acknowledged for my skills and knowledge was not always easy. However, Nedbank CIB’s supportive and inclusive culture has been crucial to my achievement, helping me overcome any challenges,” says Rajshree Mistry, regional head of Transactional Services Sales at Nedbank CIB.
Ronelle Singh on owning your space — and your success
“Navigating a male-dominated industry means leveraging my unique perspectives and experiences. I always make sure my voice is heard. Preparation is key; I do thorough research on clients and their needs to guide conversations practically,” says Ronelle Singh, principal: Syndication and Distribution at Nedbank CIB.
“Strong female role models, like my former CEO at TCTA, inspire me. She showed me how to own my space confidently. It’s about continuous learning, being adaptable and asserting my expertise.”
When asked what if she could change anything about herself, Singh, who has won multiple awards in the course of her career, says: “I wish I had been more assertive in owning my successes earlier in my career. It’s important to acknowledge and communicate your achievements confidently.”
Sibongile Hlongwane on supporting the next generation of women
“I enjoy mentoring and supporting women, especially those from underprivileged communities who might not know much about [the banking] industry. I share my story and the effort behind my success, making it clear that achieving goals takes hard work and perseverance. I spend time with young women at my church, telling them about my journey,” says Sibongile Hlongwane, head of Commercial Banking and Retail Foreign Exchange Sales at Nedbank CIB.
“Many people think that success is about material possessions. I make sure they understand that my journey didn’t happen overnight. It started with small steps and a lot of hard work. Seeing someone from their own community achieve success can be a big motivator.”
Molebo Mothibe on keeping your eye on the prize
“Believe it or not, I started off in medical school because I wanted to be a doctor,” says Molebo Mothibe, managing executive: Client Coverage at Nedbank CIB. “But after two years, I realised my heart just wasn’t in it. So, I made a big switch to economics and completed my honours at the University of Pretoria. During my honours year, I was recruited by Standard Bank for their graduate training programme.
“Initially I was placed in retail banking, but it didn’t take long for me to realise that wasn’t where I wanted to be. I was fascinated by the investment bankers in their sharp suits, and I knew I wanted to be part of that world. So, I took a bold step. I started eating in the canteen where the investment bankers ate, introduced myself to a senior banker, and made my pitch. A few months later, I got the call to join the coverage team as a sales support manager and was soon promoted to account executive.
“From there, I moved into a markets sales and structuring role in the interest rate team. I even spent some time at Investec before landing at Nedbank CIB. Every move was a calculated step to gain more depth of experience and get closer to where I ultimately wanted to be.”
Saluting the Nedbank CIB women at the forefront of change
