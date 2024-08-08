‘It’s vital that leaders create an environment where people can be unshakeably bold’
Nedbank CIB’s Anél Bosman is blazing a trail in SA’s banking industry — and empowering other women to do the same
Anél Bosman, group managing executive of Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), embodies the bank’s unshakeably bold spirit. Her career journey is one of resilience, courage and impact at every turn.
The first woman in SA to lead an investment bank, her leadership style aligns seamlessly with Nedbank’s culture, which prioritises diversity and inclusion, ethical conduct, accountability, and influential people management — values deeply embedded in the bank’s operations.
Bosman’s leadership approach is rooted in her upbringing in an Afrikaans family with an engineer father and schoolteacher mother. Her origins instilled in her a sense of curiosity as well as discipline and, combined with her entrepreneurial spirit, have shaped her to become a leader who values creativity and diligence.
During Bosman’s studies at Cambridge University, she expanded her worldview, which prepared her for leadership in a dynamic industry. Her strategic vision and adaptability were tested when she assumed the role of managing executive at Nedbank CIB during the Covid-19 pandemic — a time when she emphasised the importance of empathy, strategic vision and a deep commitment to inclusivity.
Reflecting on 2020, she highlights teamwork and having a network of incredible people at Nedbank CIB who care deeply about and support each other as being central to the bank successfully navigating its way through the pandemic.
Bosman’s leadership style is characterised by unshakeable boldness. But what does it mean to be unshakeably bold? According to Bosman, being “unshakeable” means facing the often difficult truth and knowing one will persevere. It involves having a steadfast commitment to one’s values and principles regardless of the challenges faced. Furthermore, being “bold” requires courage. The word “courage” comes from an old Norman French word meaning “heart” or “heartfulness”, so being unshakeable and bold means doing the right thing in a humane way.
“Sometimes courage is not necessarily about doing anything. It is about being sensitive and open to our own and others’ vulnerabilities in the face of uncertainty,” Bosman says. “It’s about being open to not knowing, stepping out of our comfort zones, working in new ways, slowing down to listen, and having the courage to put yourself in another’s shoes. It also involves being willing to ask for help, inquiring about views that are different from our own, and challenging what others are saying while knowing we ourselves don’t have all the answers.”
Bold teams take bold action, find solutions, and build solid cultures that are human-led, intentionally diverse, psychologically safe, and built for speed and execution — but always in the right wayAnél Bosman, group managing executive of Nedbank CIB
“So it is vital that we as leaders create an environment where people can be unshakeably bold in having the courage to speak up, bring new ideas to the table, and provide leadership beyond the traditional hierarchy,” she says.
“We must choose to be unshakeably bold, both in our contributions and in strengthening our capabilities through working in teams. Bold teams take bold action, find solutions, and build solid cultures that are human-led, intentionally diverse, psychologically safe, and built for speed and execution — but always in the right way. This approach underscores the importance of teamwork and collaborative effort in achieving strategic goals.”
For Bosman, this unshakeably bold culture isn’t just a slogan — it’s a lived reality. Her career reflects this commitment to empowering those around her, encouraging diversity, and driving positive change. As Nedbank continues to champion this culture, it remains a beacon of progress and equality in the banking industry.
Under Bosman’s guidance, the representation in leadership roles of women and people of colour has increased. Her support and participation in initiatives such as the diversity and inclusion task force and the “Voices of Change” subforums have driven considerable progress in creating an inclusive workplace.
She has also launched the Tabono Women’s Advancement Programme, which focuses on assisting women with core competencies to advance within the business. To date, 98 women have attended. They have developed skills to address systemic barriers and create space for dialogue on critical aspects of Nedbank CIB’s nomination processes.
By surrounding themselves with a diverse group of people, embracing inclusivity and staying true to their purpose despite challenges, leaders can navigate complexities, build sustainable businesses, and create a more meaningful and equitable society. It all boils down to taking risks, embracing innovation and challenging the status quo with a sense of compassion and care.
All these attributes make for a powerful leadership style that drives the business to seize opportunities in an ever-changing world. It also involves being unshakeably bold in having an impact on the world while staying true to a vision, using financial expertise to partner with clients, and working together towards building a strong, equitable and inclusive SA.
Saluting the women at the forefront of change
