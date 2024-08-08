‘It’s vital that leaders create an environment where people can be unshakeably bold’

Anél Bosman, group managing executive of Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), embodies the bank’s unshakeably bold spirit. Her career journey is one of resilience, courage and impact at every turn.

The first woman in SA to lead an investment bank, her leadership style aligns seamlessly with Nedbank’s culture, which prioritises diversity and inclusion, ethical conduct, accountability, and influential people management — values deeply embedded in the bank’s operations.

Bosman’s leadership approach is rooted in her upbringing in an Afrikaans family with an engineer father and schoolteacher mother. Her origins instilled in her a sense of curiosity as well as discipline and, combined with her entrepreneurial spirit, have shaped her to become a leader who values creativity and diligence.

During Bosman’s studies at Cambridge University, she expanded her worldview, which prepared her for leadership in a dynamic industry. Her strategic vision and adaptability were tested when she assumed the role of managing executive at Nedbank CIB during the Covid-19 pandemic — a time when she emphasised the importance of empathy, strategic vision and a deep commitment to inclusivity.

Reflecting on 2020, she highlights teamwork and having a network of incredible people at Nedbank CIB who care deeply about and support each other as being central to the bank successfully navigating its way through the pandemic.

Bosman’s leadership style is characterised by unshakeable boldness. But what does it mean to be unshakeably bold? According to Bosman, being “unshakeable” means facing the often difficult truth and knowing one will persevere. It involves having a steadfast commitment to one’s values and principles regardless of the challenges faced. Furthermore, being “bold” requires courage. The word “courage” comes from an old Norman French word meaning “heart” or “heartfulness”, so being unshakeable and bold means doing the right thing in a humane way.

“Sometimes courage is not necessarily about doing anything. It is about being sensitive and open to our own and others’ vulnerabilities in the face of uncertainty,” Bosman says. “It’s about being open to not knowing, stepping out of our comfort zones, working in new ways, slowing down to listen, and having the courage to put yourself in another’s shoes. It also involves being willing to ask for help, inquiring about views that are different from our own, and challenging what others are saying while knowing we ourselves don’t have all the answers.”