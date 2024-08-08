Business Day TV spoke to Reko Nare from Anchor Capital
While African businesses are doing remarkable work in ESG, we are not effectively communicating efforts on the global stage
Johannesburg finance political head Dada Morero is understood to be waiting in the wings to succeed Gwamanda
Durban high court rules the ANC has ‘reasonable prospect of success’ in appealing judgment on MK party’s use of the name and logo
Jubilee is reviewing the option of expanding the Roan operation to incorporate downstream refining of its concentrate
Manufacturing production decreased 5.2% in June compared with the same month in 2023
These are the outstanding women transforming various sectors in SA
Trump calls Walz a radical liberal and claims he’s ‘thrilled’ Harris has picked him
Now a US entrepreneur, he remains the only SA-born athlete to win a World Championship marathon
The head of the new Chinese brand studied the local market and is confident of success
In this special issue of National Women’s Day, we shine the spotlight on the extraordinary women who are transforming various sectors in SA.
Our featured articles delve into their journeys, challenges and triumphs, painting a comprehensive picture of the progress made and the work that still needs to be done.
Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | Women’s Day Magazine explores how women are faring in SA Inc
