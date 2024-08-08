Business

FREE TO READ | Women’s Day Magazine explores how women are faring in SA Inc

These are the outstanding women transforming various sectors in SA

08 August 2024 - 05:00
Picture: ARENA HOLDINGS.
In this special issue of National Women’s Day, we shine the spotlight on the extraordinary women who are transforming various sectors in SA.

Our featured articles delve into their journeys, challenges and triumphs, painting a comprehensive picture of the progress made and the work that still needs to be done.

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.