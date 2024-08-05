EVENT | Transforming retirement: leading the charge in bridging expectation gaps

Employers are key in providing robust retirement plans and financial education to their workforce. To assist them in doing so, Old Mutual Corporate is hosting the Old Mutual Thought Leaders Forum on August 13 in Johannesburg.

This exclusive event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to discuss and develop strategies for enhancing the financial wellbeing of South Africans.

“As a business, we recognise that retirement provision is a significant challenge for SA [and one that must be addressed],” says Prabashini Moodley, MD of Old Mutual Corporate.

“Inadequate retirement savings and planning have far-reaching consequences for individuals and society. When a large portion of the population is unprepared for retirement, it strains families, communities and public resources, leading to increased poverty rates among the elderly and financial stress within households.

“The impacts of this issue span generations, affecting the socioeconomic wellbeing of our country. Moreover, the inability to secure comfortable retirements for our workforce affects overall productivity and morale within businesses. Employees who are stressed about their financial future are less likely to be engaged and productive at work. This, in turn, affects the business environment and economic growth.”