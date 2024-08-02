Wiehann Olivier. Partner, fintech & digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars in South Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The economics of tokenisation financial assets and instrumentsis the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Wiehann Olivier, a partner and fintech and digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars in SA.
Olivier advocates that tokenisation can help to revolutionise a specific industry's business to business (B2B) transactions, explore real-world applications, and strategies to navigate potential challenges.
Tokenisation, is a relatively new and growing area of digital finance, underpinned by blockchain technology. Use of the technology is helping to shift how businesses manage and exchange real-world assets (RWA).
In essence, this is a process that involves creating digital tokens that represent fractional ownership of these assets.
Olivier says this opens up opportunities for how businesses transact and interact with each other.
Join the discussion:
While new, the concept has been helped by adoption from large global investors and fund managers like BlackRock, whose tokenised offering on the ethereum blockchain has demonstrated a case for tokenising assets such as bonds and credit, drawing interest from both digital asset firms and traditional finance giants. This process, particularly evident with US treasuries, offers benefits such as faster settlements, increased operational efficiency and greater transparency, says the finance executive.
The market for tokenised treasuries has swelled to nearly $1.3bn, partly driven by BlackRock’s entry.
Through the discussion, Olivier explains how tokenisation developed over time; value of the etherium blockchain; asset classes suited to this type of interaction; adoption in SA and other parts of the world.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | The economics of tokenisation
Business Day Spotlight speaks toy Wiehann Olivier, a partner and fintech and digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars in SA
The economics of tokenisation financial assets and instruments is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Wiehann Olivier, a partner and fintech and digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars in SA.
Olivier advocates that tokenisation can help to revolutionise a specific industry's business to business (B2B) transactions, explore real-world applications, and strategies to navigate potential challenges.
Tokenisation, is a relatively new and growing area of digital finance, underpinned by blockchain technology. Use of the technology is helping to shift how businesses manage and exchange real-world assets (RWA).
In essence, this is a process that involves creating digital tokens that represent fractional ownership of these assets.
Olivier says this opens up opportunities for how businesses transact and interact with each other.
Join the discussion:
While new, the concept has been helped by adoption from large global investors and fund managers like BlackRock, whose tokenised offering on the ethereum blockchain has demonstrated a case for tokenising assets such as bonds and credit, drawing interest from both digital asset firms and traditional finance giants. This process, particularly evident with US treasuries, offers benefits such as faster settlements, increased operational efficiency and greater transparency, says the finance executive.
The market for tokenised treasuries has swelled to nearly $1.3bn, partly driven by BlackRock’s entry.
Through the discussion, Olivier explains how tokenisation developed over time; value of the etherium blockchain; asset classes suited to this type of interaction; adoption in SA and other parts of the world.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Continued growth in SA online learning
PODCAST | SA consumer savings in peril
PODCAST | Peregrine bullish about SA investment prospects post elections
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.