While the jury is still out on SA’s inclusion in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), there has been a positive development. The US has agreed to revive the bilateral trade and investment framework agreement (Tifa) with the country. This agreement sets out strategic frameworks and principles for dialogue on trade and investment issues with the US. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Jon Foster-Pedley, dean and director of the Henley Business School Africa.
WATCH: US agrees to revival of bilateral trade agreement with SA
Business Day TV spoke to dean and director of the Henley Business School Africa, Jon Foster-Pedley
