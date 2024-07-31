PODCAST | Continued growth in SA online learning

Online learning platforms that continue to grow beyond the pandemic years is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lauren Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Koa Academy.
Koa is an IEB online school in SA, catering to learners from grades 4 to 12.
Online education was given a big boost during the Covid-19 pandemic that forced learners, like professionals, to do their work remotely. But even as freedom of movement has been restored, with learners now back to physical in-class learning, Anderson says Koa has continued to grow.
Started in 2021 with five students, the academy now has an average of 18% monthly growth, with 500 students currently enrolled and over 40 teachers.
Anderson says their business has found a niche with people that prefer to learn remotely and for those that cannot attend physical classes on an ongoing basis. She also explains that the Koa has adopted a strategy that see a high number of teachers taking on smaller classes as way to make sure that each learner is given individual attention.
Through the discussion, Anderson outlines Koa’s business model; drivers of growth; the company’s investment in technology; learning trends; and the place of artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
