Euromoney and The Banker acknowledge Standard Bank’s excellence
Accolades pour in for Standard Bank
Standard Bank is honoured to be recognised for its commitments to serve clients with consistent excellence and to fulfil its purpose, “Africa is our home, we drive her growth”.
The Banker, owned by the world-renowned Financial Times, has ranked Standard Bank the best-performing bank in SA and Africa overall.
Standard Bank achieved a sweep of 16 accolades, including Africa’s Best Bank, at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024.
Standard Bank has also been recognised as Africa’s best-performing bank in The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks 2024 rankings.
South African awards
In SA, Euromoney awarded Standard Bank in the categories of Best Bank and International Bank, as well as the Best Bank for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), among others.
Africa regions awards
Euromoney awarded Standard Bank the Best Bank in Africa overall and the continent's leader in categories including Wealth Management, Advisory and Financing.
Euromoney recognised Standard Bank as Botswana's Best Bank for ESG, Kenya's Best Investment Bank, and Nigeria's Best Bank for SMEs and Digital Banking.
Sim Tshabalala, group chief executive of Standard Bank Group, says, “These accolades acknowledge our commitment to offering our clients consistently excellent service and to creating solutions that enable Africa’s businesses and Africa’s people to achieve their goals. The recognition from these prestigious publications equally reflects our commitment to driving Africa's growth by creating value for investors, businesses and communities across all 20 African countries where we have businesses.”
Euromoney has been evaluating the world’s leading financial institutions through performance data, surveys and industry awards for more than 30 years.
The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks rankings identify and recognise global leaders in the banking industry. The financials contained in The Banker’s rankings are for the year ending December 31 2023.
Full list of awards presented to Standard Bank by Euromoney:
- Botswana's Best Bank for ESG;
- Kenya's Best Investment Bank;
- Nigeria's Best Bank for Digital;
- Nigeria's Best Bank for SMEs;
- Uganda's Best Bank;
- Uganda's Best Investment Bank;
- Malawi's Best Bank;
- Mauritius's Best International Bank;
- Mozambique's Best Investment Bank;
- South Africa's Best Bank;
- South Africa's Best Bank for Corporates;
- South Africa's Best Bank for ESG;
- Africa's Best Bank;
- Africa's Best Bank for Advisory;
- Africa's Best Bank for Financing; and
- Africa's Best Bank for Wealth Management.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.