Euromoney and The Banker acknowledge Standard Bank’s excellence

Standard Bank is honoured to be recognised for its commitments to serve clients with consistent excellence and to fulfil its purpose, “Africa is our home, we drive her growth”.

The Banker, owned by the world-renowned Financial Times, has ranked Standard Bank the best-performing bank in SA and Africa overall.

Standard Bank achieved a sweep of 16 accolades, including Africa’s Best Bank, at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2024.

Standard Bank has also been recognised as Africa’s best-performing bank in The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks 2024 rankings.

South African awards

In SA, Euromoney awarded Standard Bank in the categories of Best Bank and International Bank, as well as the Best Bank for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), among others.

Africa regions awards

Euromoney awarded Standard Bank the Best Bank in Africa overall and the continent's leader in categories including Wealth Management, Advisory and Financing.

Euromoney recognised Standard Bank as Botswana's Best Bank for ESG, Kenya's Best Investment Bank, and Nigeria's Best Bank for SMEs and Digital Banking.