WATCH: Citrus Growers Association’s Justin Chadwick on progress in WTO dispute

Business Day TV speaks to Chadwick as SA makes progress at World Trade Organisation in a dispute with the EU over restrictions on citrus exports

29 July 2024 - 15:43
SA’s citrus industry generates about R30bn in export revenue annually. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s citrus industry continues to be squeezed by a long-running dispute with the EU regarding exports, and so the country has approached the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to find a lasting solution. Business Day TV unpacked the detail with Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers Association.

