SA’s citrus industry generates about R30bn in export revenue annually. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s citrus industry continues to be squeezed by a long-running dispute with the EU regarding exports, and so the country has approached the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to find a lasting solution. Business Day TV unpacked the detail with Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers Association.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Citrus Growers Association’s Justin Chadwick on progress in WTO dispute
Business Day TV speaks to Chadwick as SA makes progress at World Trade Organisation in a dispute with the EU over restrictions on citrus exports
SA’s citrus industry continues to be squeezed by a long-running dispute with the EU regarding exports, and so the country has approached the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to find a lasting solution. Business Day TV unpacked the detail with Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers Association.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.