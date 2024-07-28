Business

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Behind SA’s bid to keep its Agoa trade benefits

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political reporter Thando Maeko

28 July 2024 - 17:17
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/INKDROP
Picture: 123RF/INKDROP

SA is on a diplomatic drive to retain its status as one of the beneficiaries of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), as the early and long-term reauthorisation of the US legislation will provide policy certainty for investors. Business Day TV discussed the developments with Business Day political reporter Thando Maeko.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
New heights in global recognition for Standard ...
Business
2.
Sanlam ESG Barometer goes behind the scenes of ...
Business
3.
PODCAST | Peregrine bullish about SA investment ...
Business
4.
WATCH: Behind SA’s bid to keep its Agoa trade ...
Business
5.
WATCH: What small businesses say about the ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.