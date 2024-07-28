WATCH: Behind SA’s bid to keep its Agoa trade benefits

SA is on a diplomatic drive to retain its status as one of the beneficiaries of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), as the early and long-term reauthorisation of the US legislation will provide policy certainty for investors. Business Day TV discussed the developments with Business Day political reporter Thando Maeko.
