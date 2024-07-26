Business

PODCAST | Peregrine bullish about SA investment prospects post elections

Jacques Conradie, CEO of Peregrine Capital, talks to Mudiwa Gavaza

26 July 2024 - 12:22
Peregrine Capital CEO Jacques Conradie. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight is an investor’s perspective of the SA economy, two months after a historic election result.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Jacques Conradie, CEO of Peregrine Capital. 

Peregrine is SA’s first hedge fund manager and has been in business for 26 years.

Conradie looks back at the first half of 2024 and how his firm’s main funds performed against the backdrop of political uncertainty in SA. 

According to the investment executive, May and June were particularly volatile months in the run-up to the 2024 elections followed by the aftermath of coalition politics.

Join the discussion: 

“After a solid first half, our funds are well positioned to continue to take advantage of opportunities in SA and global markets,” he says. “We are very excited about the new government in SA and believe it will provide the confidence and conditions necessary for top SA companies to invest excess capital, create new jobs, and to deliver improved market performance.”

Through the discussion, Conradie outlines Peregrine’s investment strategy leading up to elections; reviews the performance of its funds in the first half of 2024, trends in global technology and local versus international investments; and provides an outlook for the rest of the year.

He also outlines the place of global tech in Peregrine’s portfolio against the backdrop of artificial intelligence (AI) growth.

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

