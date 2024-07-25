President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill into law and it is set to pave the way for enhanced government support to SMEs. Business Day TV discussed how small businesses have reacted to the news with John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What small businesses say about the amendment bill
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
