WATCH: What small businesses say about the amendment bill

25 July 2024 - 20:27
Picture: 123RF/SOFIIASHUNKINA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the National Small Enterprise Amendment Bill into law and it is set to pave the way for enhanced government support to SMEs. Business Day TV discussed how small businesses have reacted to the news with John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute.

