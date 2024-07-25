Business

WATCH: Private sector laments lack of bankable water projects

Business Day TV speaks to the head of the Water Partnership Office, Johann Lübbe

25 July 2024 - 15:58
by Business Day TV
Private sector investors are eager to finance public water and sanitation projects but often struggle to find bankable projects.

Business Day TV spoke to Johann Lübbe, head of the Water Partnership Office, whose mandate is to facilitate private investment in water infrastructure projects.

