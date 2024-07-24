Business

WATCH: Capital flow to SA start-ups hits R3bn milestone

Business Day TV speaks to venture capital association CEO Tshepiso Kobile

24 July 2024
Starting a side hustle gained traction during the Covid lockdowns, when people stuck at home had time to think about ways of making more money, notes an expert. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Investors are seeing value in SA’s budding tech sector. According to a report by the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA), capital flow to start-ups reached more than R3bn for the first time last year, with strong interest being seen in start-ups in the ICT sector. Business Day TV spoke to SAVCA’s CEO, Tshepiso Kobile, for more insight.

