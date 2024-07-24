Starting a side hustle gained traction during the Covid lockdowns, when people stuck at home had time to think about ways of making more money, notes an expert. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Investors are seeing value in SA’s budding tech sector. According to a report by the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA), capital flow to start-ups reached more than R3bn for the first time last year, with strong interest being seen in start-ups in the ICT sector. Business Day TV spoke to SAVCA’s CEO, Tshepiso Kobile, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Capital flow to SA start-ups hits R3bn milestone
Business Day TV speaks to venture capital association CEO Tshepiso Kobile
Investors are seeing value in SA’s budding tech sector. According to a report by the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA), capital flow to start-ups reached more than R3bn for the first time last year, with strong interest being seen in start-ups in the ICT sector. Business Day TV spoke to SAVCA’s CEO, Tshepiso Kobile, for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.