New heights in global recognition for Standard Bank

Pioneers don’t allow themselves to become trapped in a comfort zone — they challenge the status quo. They expect more, from themselves, their life and their careers. If you are passionate about reaching your full potential, while supporting others to do the same, then the Standard Bank Group is the place for you.

“We are very proud to have been named by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers for 2023, one of only seven companies on the African continent to be honoured in this way,” says Sharon Taylor, Standard Bank Group chief people and culture officer.

“We are fortunate that the group’s purpose, ‘Africa is our home, we drive her growth’, is deeply ingrained in our DNA. This is a workplace where people get to live their purpose every day, whether they are in one of our 20 countries on the continent or our six international centres,” she says.

“This is a clear competitive advantage for us, in our ability to attract and retain the best talent across our geographic footprint.”