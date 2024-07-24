New heights in global recognition for Standard Bank
Company named one of World’s Best Employers by Forbes
Pioneers don’t allow themselves to become trapped in a comfort zone — they challenge the status quo. They expect more, from themselves, their life and their careers. If you are passionate about reaching your full potential, while supporting others to do the same, then the Standard Bank Group is the place for you.
“We are very proud to have been named by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers for 2023, one of only seven companies on the African continent to be honoured in this way,” says Sharon Taylor, Standard Bank Group chief people and culture officer.
“We are fortunate that the group’s purpose, ‘Africa is our home, we drive her growth’, is deeply ingrained in our DNA. This is a workplace where people get to live their purpose every day, whether they are in one of our 20 countries on the continent or our six international centres,” she says.
“This is a clear competitive advantage for us, in our ability to attract and retain the best talent across our geographic footprint.”
Standard Bank's commitment to ensuring that their more than 50,000-strong workforce grows and thrives is reflected in their people’s feedback:
- In 2023, 91% of their people shared their views on working for Standard Bank and the employee engagement score was +48, well ahead of the financial services benchmark of +30 for the continent;
- 95% of their people are proud to be associated with the group and 96% understand how they contribute to Standard Bank's purpose; and
- Also in 2023, Standard Bank invested more than R1bn in the growth of their people. An incredible 60% of their vacancies were filled by current employees and more than 5,000 were promoted into bigger roles. This is testament to the internal bench strength Standard Bank continues to build and the ability of their people to grow their careers with the group.
“The group has recently been named as the Best Bank in Africa in Global Finance’s 31st World’s Best Banks Awards and has also been ranked as Africa’s most valuable banking brand for the third consecutive year in Brand Finance’s 2024 rankings,” says Taylor.
“We are always on the lookout for talented individuals who aspire to be part of a winning team and making a real difference on this continent we call home.”
So why wait? Join Standard Bank and be part of Africa’s growth story.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.