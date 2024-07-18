EVENT | Launch of the Consumer Goods & Services Ombud's annual report

The Consumer Goods & Services Ombud (CGSO) has been helping consumers resolve disputes with suppliers for more than 10 years. In doing so, this independent nonprofit promotes fair play in the consumer goods and services sector, preventing exploitation of vulnerable consumers.

The ombud's CEO, Queen Munyai, will deliver the GGSO's 2023/24 annual report during a live-streamed event, hosted in partnership with Business Day, on August 6.

This report will highlight the work achieved and the challenges faced in ensuring that the rights of consumers and vulnerable groups are considered and upheld. One of the most notable challenges is the number of consumer complaints received, with e-commerce generating the most complaints within the sector.

The event will include a panel discussion of the details of the report. Moderated by business news anchor Zanele Morrison, it will feature Munyai, GGSO ombudsman Liaquat “Lee” Soobrathi and Michael Lawrence, chair of the CGSO's board of directors.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: August 6 2024

Time: 11.30am to 1pm

Venue: Online

This article was sponsored by the Consumer Goods & Services Ombud.