A recent Netflix show, Baby Reindeer, an allegedly true story, is the subject of litigation as some of the protagonists, whose identities were hidden for purposes of the show, have been uncovered and have instituted damages claims arising from what was said about them.
Employers too are faced with the moral, ethical or legal conundrum as to whether they can or should disclose harassment or other criminal conduct of employees to the media, other employees or prospective employers and, if so, how they should go about doing it. Understanding SA's defamation framework is important in this regard.
We also look at how data and cloud policy is getting more flexible as this practical approach recognises its pivotal role in socioeconomic development.
Whistle-blowing is a critical mechanism for exposing corruption, fraud and other illicit activities. In SA, there has been an effort to focus on enhancing whistle-blower protection to encourage individuals to come forward with valuable information, with two key acts currently under scrutiny.
More on these stories and others, available in this month's Business Law & Tax.
FREE | Read the July 2024 edition of Business Law & Tax
When is a 'true story' not true; we offer some clarity on how the tax dispute process works; and how Kenya is showing the way for Africa to benefit from AI skills
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.